Lawrenceville, GA David Robert "Robbie" Hunter, Jr., 51, passed away September 16, 2021, from complications of Covid. He is survived by his wife Allison Breadwell Hunter, his son Levi Robert Hunter, his father David Robert Hunter and his wife Beverly Hunter, his mother Marsha Trentham Hunter, his brother Christopher Richard Hunter. and his wife Carolyn Additional survivors include multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces nephews and extended family.
Robbie was a graduate of Brookwood High School in 1988 where he played football and a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a degree in Mathematics. In his career, he worked for ProGolf Discount as an assistant manager, was a construction lender for several Atlanta area banks, and an owner of his own sporting goods company. His current employer was Shuma Sports where he sold athletic uniforms and gear to local high schools and recreational leagues. They attended Gwinnett Church where he and Allison taught children small groups. Robbie was also very active in support of Levi's playing baseball and spent hours coaching Levi's pitching and hitting.
A celebration service of Robbie's life is scheduled for September 25th, 11:00 AM at North Metro Baptist Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Rd NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. The family is asking service attendees to wear a football jersey from University of Georgia, Brookwood High School or any school to which Robbie sold sporting gear.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Robbie Hunter Family and Education Fund at Gofundme-Robbie Hunter
