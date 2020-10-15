David Richards

Hastings, FL David Paul Richards, age 28 of Hastings, FL passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Panama City, FL. David lived for his daughter Isabella ('Baby Girl'); had an infectious smile, gave the best hugs, was passionate about his family, loved his dogs, the beach, the springs, the mountains, riding his 4 wheeler, and NASCAR. He arose from the ashes as a Phoenix and fought for precious time with his family. He will be sorely missed and will forever live in our hearts. Funeral services were held, September 24, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, burial was in Craig Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hurst Richards, grandfather: Paul W. Burrell, grandparents: Robert and Catherine Richards, and Thomas and Helen Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Isabella Grace Richards and longtime companion, Claudia Azar. His mother and stepfather: Paula and Leonard Williams. Brothers: Jacob Marshall and Sean Richards (Shanda). Sisters: Ashley Chapman (Joe), Tara Burdette (Jason) and Marti Kenna (Patrick). Grandmother: Beverly Burrell. Aunts and Uncles: Liz and Mike Thomas, Jon Burrell and Pam Koll, Sherri Burrell and Lezlie Martin, Karen Williams, Tamara Weeks, Dave Richards and Mary Justice and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in David's memory to one of the following:Haven Hospice: www.beyourhaven.org, Shands Burn Unit: 1600 SW Archer Rd., Box 100335 Gainesville, FL 32610, Scares That Care: www.scaresthatcare.org, The Marco Houpe Foundation: www.themarcohoupefoundation.org