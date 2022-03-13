Lawrenceville, GA David Lee Anderson age 44 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Left to honor David and remember his love are spouse Diane; three children Katelynn (14), Tristin (13), and Sawyer (2); parents Thomas and Marie Anderson; siblings Laura Wagner and Benjamin Anderson (Jennifer Pratt); brothers-in-law Lance Wagner, Greg Baker and Yasha Renner; sister-in-law Denise Renner; nieces Reanna Wagner, Lydia and Veronica Renner; nephews Roland and Conrad Renner; in-laws Susan and Duane Case, and a host of other relatives.
Davy was born at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Virginia. He graduated from Lakeshore High School and earned an advanced certificate through the manufacturing and skilled trades program at Lake Michigan College. Dave worked as a CAD designer at Quality Mold & Engineering, Inc. (QME) in Baroda, Michigan for seven years before relocating South. Dave joined Sidel, Inc. in Norcross, Georgia to work in the mold shop and later transitioned to the PM Services group. For 19 years he poured his passion and expertise into developing packaging solutions used around the world. Friends and family describe Dave as having a brilliant mind, tender heart, and a self-taught musician who loved playing guitar. He had the astounding ability to pick up an instrument and play a song by ear, despite never practicing it or learning from sheet music. Co-founder and guitarist for the rock band Five Out, Dave's raw talent and out-of-the-box thinking heavily influenced their debut album Pressure & Time.
David was a devoted husband and father. In his free time, he coached softball, enjoyed fishing with his son, organized many family trips, and had a blast each Fourth of July coordinating an elaborate firework show. Dave was well-known for having a sweet tooth, picking "what's for dinner" each night, and grilling the best brats and BBQ ribs. He really liked rewatching movies from his childhood and adored family traditions such as scoping out the best Christmas lights or picking out unique holiday gifts. His favorite gift to receive was a fresh new package of socks. David was an avid video gamer who kept up on the latest technology, and he also looked forward to a classic competitive game of chess. Adjectives to characterize Dave by those who knew him most are goofy, creative, determined, opinionated, patriotic, independent, hard-working, passionate, intelligent, loyal, spiritual, and loving. David truly lived life his way. He had a strong belief in the creator, was inspired by the universe, and had a deep desire for people to realize how important peace and genuine humanity is needed for us to thrive. Dave was a beautiful soul who will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten. Family, friends, and others whose lives David touched are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, March 19 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and/or join his memorial service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on behalf of David's three children and sent to his wife Diane Anderson at 665 Alcovy Forest Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Services, A Family Company, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
