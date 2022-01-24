Lilburn, GA David H. Bolton, 75, of Lilburn, GA., passed away December 31, 2021.
David was a native Atlantan and grew up in East Atlanta near many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He played youth baseball and enjoyed scouting, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Gordon High School in DeKalb County in 1964 and moved on to Young Harris College and later earned a degree in drafting from DeKalb Technical College.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. After returning home he worked for Valiant Steel and Equipment Co. as a draftsman and sales consultant for many years. He also worked as a warehouse manager for Williams Brothers Lumber Co. and a sales consultant for Optima Electronic Packaging Systems.
David participated in a variety of outdoor activities and particularly enjoyed canoeing. He was a longtime member of the Chattahoochee Riverkeepers. He was an avid cruciverbalist (crossword puzzler), long time Jeopardy fan and trivia master.
After retiring, he volunteered with the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc. an organization dear to his heart.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Kate Bolton of Lilburn, GA.
He is survived by his two daughters, Capri Bolton of Lawrenceville, GA and Amanda Bolton of Lilburn, GA; brother, Jack Bolton (Margaret) of Lilburn, GA; nephew, Marcus Bolton (Amanda) of Ballground, GA.
Due to the ongoing pandemic a memorial celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests those wishing to make a memorial contribution in David's name please contact Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, 5329 Five Forks Trickum Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.
