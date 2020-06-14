Wallace - David E. Wallace age 74 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. John Cauble officiating. The burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Garden, Snellville. The family will receive friends before the service, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. David was an U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, and a retired truck driver for Stovall Landscaping. He was a loving and devoted father. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Holbrooks Wallace. He is survived by his children, Steve Wallace; John & Jackie Wallace; Crystal Wallace all of Lawrenceville; Mark Wallace Euharlee; brothers & sisters-in-law, Luther & Else Wallace, Jr., Clarkston; Richard & Jean Wallace, Gainesville; Ralph Wallace, Jonesboro; grandchildren, Austin Plunkett; Cheston Plunkett, Katelynn Gibbs; Christian Wallace, Addalynn Johnson; great grandchildren, Sydney Baker & Sarah Plunkett; several nieces & nephews. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com

