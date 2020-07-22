On Sunday June 28, 2020, David (Dave) Willard Walker, loving father, grandfather, stepfather, and brother passed away at age 70. David was born July 23, 1949 in Windber, PA. to Joseph Willard and Margaret (Tomko) Walker. He graduated from Windber Area High School class of 1967. He enlisted in the US Air Force a year later where he received his education in aircraft maintenance. After returning home from a year tour of duty in Vietnam he chose to settle in Florida and later Georgia where he had a long and successful career working in aircraft maintenance. David enjoyed cars, planes and most things mechanical. He also found pleasure working with leather goods, making leather trays and keychains to give family and friends. Another way David shared his talents was through his knowledge and practice of American Sign Language. Dave's dog, Bear, was deeply loved and brought him much companionship and comfort. He is survived and will be missed by his daughter Sara (Julian) Tercero and grandchildren Michaela, Tristan, and Lilly Rose of Phoenix, AZ; stepchildren Lisa (Terry) Miller, Holly Walsh, Brian Walsh, 8 step grandchildren, and 6 step great grandchildren; sister Sharon Sandvik; brother William (Debra) Walker; former wife Phyllis Walker; and several aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Beth (Whelan) Chamberlain, and brother-in-law Glenn Sandvik. Due to the current national health crisis, the family will hold a celebration of life memorial for David in 2021 in Windber, PA. Notification of place and date of the service will be made prior so that all those wanting can attend.

