Dacula, GA David "Dave" Collins Barnes, 64, of Dacula, GA was called home to the Lord on the morning of July 29, 2020, after an extensive battle with cancer. He was born in Batesville, Indiana to the late Ralph and Helen Barnes. He grew up in the Atlanta area, graduating in Gwinnett County. Dave served in the Air Force and was stationed around the US. After an honorable discharge in 1981, he began a successful communications business, which he partnered for over thirty five years.
Dave was a loving husband and an incredible father who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra "Sam" Barnes, his son Matthew Ryan Barnes, brothers Michael Richardson (Trisha), Jeff Barnes (Alice) and Steve Barnes, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent directly to the family.
