David Allen Pursley

Buford, GA Pursley, David, age 83 of Buford, went home to be with his Lord and on October 18, 2020. He is happy to be reunited with his wife Ruth who moved to heaven ahead of him in June. David was born to Jack and Chloe Pursley in Evansville Indiana where he grew up. In 1958 he married Ruth. They had known each other in high school and he was just beginning his career in baseball athletic training when they married. He began working for the Class-B Evansville Braves in 1951 while he was a teenager and the major league Braves were still in Boston. He worked through the minor leagues and eventually joined the major league Braves Baseball organization in Milwaukee in 1961. In 1966 the team and the family moved to Atlanta, GA and Dave became the head trainer. His career with the Braves covered the next four decades. He was a pioneer in baseball athletic training. He was an inventor and held patents for developing machines and products to assist his athletic training efforts. He was also instrumental in starting the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. During his career he was selected to work for All Star Games. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Associations' Hall of Fame, the Georgia Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame, the Professional Baseball Athletic Training Society (PBATS) Hall of Fame, and the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and a good steak. Dave is survived by sons, Neil (Beth) and Gary. He was a devoted husband and father. He'll be remembered for his infectious, sincere smile, his easy going personality and happy demeanor. He will be sorely missed. Visitation/flowers Friday, October 23 12:30-2pm, service 2pm Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S Lee St, Buford, GA 30518, (770) 932-1133, with Pastor Michael Kober officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA

