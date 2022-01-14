Suwanee, GA Daniel Evans, age 68, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents, M. C. Evans and Bunie Mae Evans; sisters, Inez Evans, Paulette Evans, Sandra Ann Evans, Elizabeth Wright; brothers, Buster Evans, McCarl Evans, and Jesse Evans; Mr. Evans is survived by children, Tammy and Derek Forrester of Buford, GA, Michael Evans of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, D. J. Forrester, Dylan Forrester, Devin Forrester, Jesse Evans, Matthew Evans; brothers, Doyle Evans of Auburn, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Evans was born on January 22, 1953 in Atlanta, GA. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Ryder Transportation Company, and he was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hood officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, 186 Brigadier Ct, Ballground, GA 30107. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18.
