Daniel Evans

Suwanee, GA Daniel Evans, age 68, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents, M. C. Evans and Bunie Mae Evans; sisters, Inez Evans, Paulette Evans, Sandra Ann Evans, Elizabeth Wright; brothers, Buster Evans, McCarl Evans, and Jesse Evans; Mr. Evans is survived by children, Tammy and Derek Forrester of Buford, GA, Michael Evans of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, D. J. Forrester, Dylan Forrester, Devin Forrester, Jesse Evans, Matthew Evans; brothers, Doyle Evans of Auburn, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Evans was born on January 22, 1953 in Atlanta, GA. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Ryder Transportation Company, and he was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hood officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, 186 Brigadier Ct, Ballground, GA 30107. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18.

Tags

