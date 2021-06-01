Norcross, GA August 18, 1973-
April 29, 2021
A man as unique as his name, Dallva lived a life of magic, fire, and light. His selfless love was felt with his hugs, his surprises, his smile, and the way he lived with open arms, ready to embrace the world and anyone who crossed his path. Dallva was a Faulkner grad and a loyal and enthusiastic Disney cast member. His loving mother Myra (Shelby) Holley Horn preceded him in death, and now they dance. He is also preceded by grandparents Mr. & Mrs. E.L. Horn, Mr. & Mrs. W A Holley.
Dallva is survived by his large, adoring family: Father: Ronald L. Horn. Siblings: Shelby Leigh Horn Chamblee, Bill; Bryan Lyle Horn, Julie; Kerrie Lance Horn Rhodes, Mark; Yvette Lavon Horn Guthrie, Todd; Rayleen Lois Horn Upchurch.
Nieces and Nephews:
Benjamin Chamblee, Courtney; Rebecca Chamblee Simmons, Taylor; Daniel Guthrie, Ethan Guthrie, Kassidy; Courtney Horn, Jordan Horn, Kristine; Julia Upchurch Miller, Hunter; Deanna Horn Parton, Robert; Marissa Chamblee Smith, Greg; Jacob Upchurch, Jackson Upchurch, Joseph Upchurch;
Memorial service for Dallva on July 10, 2021 at the Buford Church of Christ at 2:30 pm. You may honor this Eagle Scout with a donation to the Boy Scouts or G.A.C.S. Drama Department or Georgia AGAPE.
