Loganville, GA GARNER - D.L. Garner, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Luxomni Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Horton officiating. D.L. is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee Garner of Loganville; sister, Dale Garner McGinnis of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Dennis & Dawn Garner of Hoschton; sister, Dolores Garner Martin of Hoschton; aunt, Janice Thompson Waddell of Loganville; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Robert G. & Jody Usher of Kansas; sister-in-law, Cheryl Usher of Gainesville; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luxomni Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3420 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, Ga 30044. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- 'We're on the brink of utter collapse.' Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on
- L.A. County hospitals prepare for triage officers to ration care as Covid-19 cases overwhelm
- National Guard medic sent to help hospital says it's like putting a Band-Aid on an arterial wound
- DC police made far more arrests at the height of Black Lives Matter protests than during the Capitol clash
- Capitol Police officer who died when mob stormed the Capitol was proud to serve his nation, family said
Articles
- Gwinnett County Public Schools to stay on track to begin spring semester Thursday as planned
- Gwinnett County man charged with carrying unlicensed gun, unregistered ammunition at U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
- 'Un-American': Gov. Brian Kemp, top Georgia Republicans condemn Trump riots in D.C.
- Victims of sex trafficking suing owners of Norcross Red Roof Inn; allege hotel turned a blind eye to prostitution
- Runoff results show overwhelming support for Warnock, Ossoff in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett schools employees could soon get vaccine survey
- Family announces Yellow River Game Ranch founder Art Rilling has died
- Burning trailer carrying frozen vegetables, French fries temporarily shuts down I-85 near Buford
- COVID-19 vaccines headed for Georgians 65-years and up, first responders
- Chicken Salad Chick set to open new store near the Mall of Georgia
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 4
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.25 million Johns Creek home features the kitchen of your dreams
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 3
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3
- WANTED IN GWINNETT — Jan. 8
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- 100 colleges with the best ROI
- Best small towns to raise a family
- PHOTOS: Voters casting ballots in Georgia's runoff election
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.