Loganville, GA GARNER - D.L. Garner, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Luxomni Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Horton officiating. D.L. is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee Garner of Loganville; sister, Dale Garner McGinnis of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Dennis & Dawn Garner of Hoschton; sister, Dolores Garner Martin of Hoschton; aunt, Janice Thompson Waddell of Loganville; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Robert G. & Jody Usher of Kansas; sister-in-law, Cheryl Usher of Gainesville; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luxomni Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3420 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, Ga 30044. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

