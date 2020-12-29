Lawrenceville, GA Cynthia Jackson Pike, age 56 of Lawrenceville, lost her long battle with cancer on December 28, 2020. A Private Family service was held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Pike was born in Duluth and worked with children on the autism spectrum. She attended Duluth High School and Georgia College. She was a member of Duluth First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, David Pike; children, Taylor Pike Harris (Greg) of St. Louis, MO and son Andrew Pike of Lawrenceville; grandson, Gabriel Harris; parents, Donald and Mary Dodd Jackson of Duluth; brother, Andy Jackson of Duluth; nephews, Drew Jackson and Will Jackson of Duluth; cousins, Gina Heitner of Marietta and Jill Ellis of Alpharetta. Cindy worked tirelessly as an advocate for children on the autism spectrum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spectrum Autism Support Group, P.O. Box 3132, Suwanee, GA 30024 or online at atl-spectrum.com. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.

