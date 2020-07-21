Cumming , GACynthia Karin (Rogers) Landes Heaven has truly welcomed another angel. Cynthia Karin Rogers Landes, affectionately known as Karin, went to join her Lord on July 13, 2020. Karin was the beloved wife and partner of Kirk Landes, who was by her side in her final days. The sudden loss was a shock to family and friends who loved Karin and will miss her terribly. They are comforted in knowing she is suffering no more. Karin loved her family and friends dearly. She was of the Christian faith and was an original and longstanding member of Stonecreek Church. Karin was born in Georgia on May 18, 1966. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Brenda Jean Rogers, and her father, Rodger Jason "R.J." Rogers. Karin is survived by her husband of 14 years, Kirk Landes, sister, Susan Kimberly Rogers Ford, brother, Jon Kyle Rogers, and a number of nieces and nephews. Karin grew up in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County and was a 1984 graduate of Clarkston High School. She earned a marketing degree from Georgia State University and was initially employed by AMREP Corporation, where Karin spent the majority of her career. She had been in the marketing department of Mitsubishi for the last two years, and was well respected as a diligent and responsible employee. Karin was a 30-year cancer survivor, having beaten Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She bravely battled a number of conditions related to the effects of chemotherapy later in her life, never complaining. Strong and independent, Karin was also a fun loving, beautiful soul, easy to communicate with and always willing to take the time to plan social gatherings and parties. She was known as "the pusher", the one that was always willing to step up when it came to organizing and having fun. She loved to laugh, could be mischievous, and lived by the adage, "Rules are made to be broken". Karin had an uncanny ability to recall song lyrics. Her taste in and knowledge of music was intelligent and diverse, ranging from Country, Blues, Rock n' Roll.......but she loved her Metal....Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, and Iron Maiden! Her favorite foods were pizza, spaghetti, and Mexican dishes. Karin loved baking (especially her specialty cookies at Christmas), bright colors, coloring, and card games like Gin. She was an avid fan of Formula 1 and Rolex Series Racing, and she could drive a car better than most. She enjoyed a good adventure, loved camping, the mountains, the beach, an outdoor fire (The Fire Queen), and the spirit of the outdoors......not to mention her other favorite "spirits", Jim Beam and ginger ale, and a good margarita! Karin Landes was dedicated to her animals, especially her beloved dogs, Sharpeis Angel and Jaycee, and her "big dog", Dixie. She was a prior member of the Board of Forsyth Humane Society and volunteered often at the No Kill Shelter. She spent most of her life collecting and sharing her favorite character, Winnie the Pooh, with her friends and nieces. A small private funeral, the number of attendees limited by the pandemic, will be held on July 31, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 am. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live. A gathering in her honor will be held following the service at another location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karin's name to: Humane Society of Forsyth County No Kill Shelter, 1440 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming, Ga., 30041.

