Cumming , GACynthia Karin (Rogers) Landes Heaven has truly welcomed another angel. Cynthia Karin Rogers Landes, affectionately known as Karin, went to join her Lord on July 13, 2020. Karin was the beloved wife and partner of Kirk Landes, who was by her side in her final days. The sudden loss was a shock to family and friends who loved Karin and will miss her terribly. They are comforted in knowing she is suffering no more. Karin loved her family and friends dearly. She was of the Christian faith and was an original and longstanding member of Stonecreek Church. Karin was born in Georgia on May 18, 1966. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Brenda Jean Rogers, and her father, Rodger Jason "R.J." Rogers. Karin is survived by her husband of 14 years, Kirk Landes, sister, Susan Kimberly Rogers Ford, brother, Jon Kyle Rogers, and a number of nieces and nephews. Karin grew up in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County and was a 1984 graduate of Clarkston High School. She earned a marketing degree from Georgia State University and was initially employed by AMREP Corporation, where Karin spent the majority of her career. She had been in the marketing department of Mitsubishi for the last two years, and was well respected as a diligent and responsible employee. Karin was a 30-year cancer survivor, having beaten Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She bravely battled a number of conditions related to the effects of chemotherapy later in her life, never complaining. Strong and independent, Karin was also a fun loving, beautiful soul, easy to communicate with and always willing to take the time to plan social gatherings and parties. She was known as "the pusher", the one that was always willing to step up when it came to organizing and having fun. She loved to laugh, could be mischievous, and lived by the adage, "Rules are made to be broken". Karin had an uncanny ability to recall song lyrics. Her taste in and knowledge of music was intelligent and diverse, ranging from Country, Blues, Rock n' Roll.......but she loved her Metal....Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, and Iron Maiden! Her favorite foods were pizza, spaghetti, and Mexican dishes. Karin loved baking (especially her specialty cookies at Christmas), bright colors, coloring, and card games like Gin. She was an avid fan of Formula 1 and Rolex Series Racing, and she could drive a car better than most. She enjoyed a good adventure, loved camping, the mountains, the beach, an outdoor fire (The Fire Queen), and the spirit of the outdoors......not to mention her other favorite "spirits", Jim Beam and ginger ale, and a good margarita! Karin Landes was dedicated to her animals, especially her beloved dogs, Sharpeis Angel and Jaycee, and her "big dog", Dixie. She was a prior member of the Board of Forsyth Humane Society and volunteered often at the No Kill Shelter. She spent most of her life collecting and sharing her favorite character, Winnie the Pooh, with her friends and nieces. A small private funeral, the number of attendees limited by the pandemic, will be held on July 31, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 am. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live. A gathering in her honor will be held following the service at another location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karin's name to: Humane Society of Forsyth County No Kill Shelter, 1440 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming, Ga., 30041.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The Sierra Club vows to face a history of White supremacy and racism, starting with founder John Muir
- Robin Williams' daughter celebrated her late father's 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters
- Dave Grohl, whose mom taught public school, says we need to protect America's teachers like the national treasures they are
- MLB fans' boos and cheers will influence game atmosphere at spectator-less stadiums
- The NFL will require fans wear face coverings at games for teams that will ultimately allow spectators
Articles
- Gwinnett schools sticking with plans for both in-person and digital learning
- Coach: Former Brookwood football player Kyle Gregory, 24, dies of COVID-19
- Gwinnett school board chair Louise Radloff: Remark about strangling board member Everton Blair was 'out of order'
- Gwinnett educators, parents march to district's headquarters to demand equity in digital learning
- Speeders Beware: Operation Southern Shield starts today
- CDC delays release of additional documents on reopening schools
- Gwinnett school board member Mary Kay Murphy joins calls for online only start to GCPS' school year
- Former Collins Hill volleyball player Kathryn Mullins dies at 20 in bizarre pontoon boat accident
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will switch gears, do online only instruction this fall 'out of abundance of concern'
- Georgia Public Health Commissioner: Gwinnett has some of state's highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: $1.79 million Suwanee home is a 13-acre 'secluded retreat' with 3 two-car garages
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 20
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett educators, parents march on GCPS offices to demand equity
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 13-19
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 19, 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- 15 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 21
- PHOTOS: NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.