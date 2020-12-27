Snellville, GA Curtis Padgett, age 91, of Snellville, GA passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, in Snellville, GA, on December 29th from 6-8 pm. The funeral will be held in the chapel at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home on December 30th at 10 am. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
