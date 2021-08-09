Buford, GA Curtis Lee Marsingill, age 83, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nell Marsingill; parents, Chester and Mary Lou Marsingill; sisters, Lavada Chambers, Vennie Davis, Ann Perry; brothers, Horace Marsingill, Harold Marsingill, Edward Marsingill, J. Chester Marsingill, James Olin Marsingill; granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Martin. He is survived by his children, Kenneth (Robin) Marsingill, Ronnie (Cindy) Marsingill, Tammy (Rocky) Stone, James (Angela) Marsingill, Kathy (Tony) Neese, Donald (Pam) Marsingill, Mark Marsingill, Amy Marsingill; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Daryl Marsingill, Buford, GA, Jarrell Marsingill, Sugar Hill, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Marsingill was born May 23, 1938 in Buford, GA. He received his education at Buford High School and was retired from Dolco Packing Company. Mr. Marsingill was of the Baptist Faith. There are no formal services planned at this time.

