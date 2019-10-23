Atlanta
Curtis Eidson
Curtis A. Eidson, age 67 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Adelaide & J.B. Eidson; brother, Jim; and loving wife of 33 years, Marie Eidson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian & Melissa Eidson; son, Scott Eidson; granddaughter, Sydney Eidson; grandson, Owen Eidson; and extended family and host of friends. Curtis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend to everyone. He attended the University of West Georgia where he received his BS in Education. Curtis worked for DeKalb County Schools as a teacher and administrator for 38 years. He retired from Peachtree Middle School in 2012, where he was assistant principal for 15 years. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn, GA. Curtis enjoyed splitting time between his condos in Dunwoody, GA and Daytona Beach, FL. He cherished the times spent watching his boys play soccer, and time with his grandchildren, Sydney and Owen. He will greatly be missed. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Curtis A. Eidson will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn, GA. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Development Office, 1762 Clifton Rd, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
