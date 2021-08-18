Auburn, GA Corene Brock, age 52, of Auburn passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Lawson Funeral Home, 4532, Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
