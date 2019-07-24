Doraville
Constance Pollock Gordon
Constance "Connie" Pollock Gordon, age 70, of Doraville, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services for Connie will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody with Rev. Chris Jordan and Rev. Mike Fiddler officiating. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Prior to 1983, Connie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hialeah, Hialeah, FL. Thereafter, she faithfully served as a member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody formerly North Peachtree Baptist Church for nearly 36 years where she was very active in children's ministry, serving as past Children's Director as well as past Choir President. Connie was also a former member of Women's Missionary Union "WMU". She loved arts and crafts. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Echols Joshua Pollock and Alice Louise Oren Pollock; son, Charles "Chad" Daniel Gordon, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles "Danny" Daniel Gordon Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Edward and Olija Gastal Gordon; daughter, Carolyn Ruth Gordon; sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Walter Reid; half-sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Charlie Sapienza. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Crossroads Church of Dunwoody "Children's Ministry" in honor of "Connie" for the love and support she gave. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
