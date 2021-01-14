Colon Deal

Lilburn, GA Colon Epther Deal, age 99, of the Yellow River community, passed away on January 13, 2021. Colon was born June 10, 1921, in Cookeville, TN to Coy Epther & Bertie Mae Blair Deal. Colon was deaf and mute from birth, and was well known throughout the Five Forks and Yellow River Communities, and was an upholsterer. Colon joined the Christian Church at Cave Springs, GA at age 15, he never married. Colon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny Deal and wife, Willie, Rondell Deal and wife Betty; sisters, Ruby Nash and husband Thomas; Frances Rowe and husband Richard, Mildred Bennett and husband Newman, and Joyce Deal; nephews, David Deal, David Bennett, and Raymond Deal. Survivors include brother, Royce Deal and his wife Gelane of Lawrenceville, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, January 18, 2021 at Yellow River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lilburn. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

