Loganville , GAClinton "Trey" Bridges Mathews , IIIMr. Clinton B. "Trey" Mathews III, age 51 of Loganville, GA and formerly of Lebanon, TN, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Mesun Hospice Facility in Lawrenceville, GA. Trey is survived locally by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Woodard Mathews of Loganville; children, Clinton Micheal Mathews and Hannah Elizabeth Mathews of Loganville; mother, Sara "Sally" Moore Mathews of Loganville. A celebration of Trey's life will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am at Rocky Valley Baptist Church (5745 E. Old Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090) with visitation to be held one hour prior. Bro. Eric Palmer and Pastor Jason Mull will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.ligonbobo.com LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME OF LEBANON, TN in charge of arrangements (615) 444-2142 Wages & Sons, Lawrenceville, GA in charge of local arrangements
