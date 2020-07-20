Loganville , GAClinton "Trey" Bridges Mathews , IIIMr. Clinton B. "Trey" Mathews III, age 51 of Loganville, GA and formerly of Lebanon, TN, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Mesun Hospice Facility in Lawrenceville, GA. Trey is survived locally by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Woodard Mathews of Loganville; children, Clinton Micheal Mathews and Hannah Elizabeth Mathews of Loganville; mother, Sara "Sally" Moore Mathews of Loganville. A celebration of Trey's life will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am at Rocky Valley Baptist Church (5745 E. Old Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090) with visitation to be held one hour prior. Bro. Eric Palmer and Pastor Jason Mull will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.ligonbobo.com LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME OF LEBANON, TN in charge of arrangements (615) 444-2142 Wages & Sons, Lawrenceville, GA in charge of local arrangements

To plant a tree in memory of Clinton Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.