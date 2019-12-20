Clayton Dickie

Buford
Clayton Edward "Clay" Dickie
Clayton Edward "Clay" Dickie, age 22, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilee Parr and Mac Scarbrough. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Scarbrough Dickie, Buford, GA; father, David Edward Dickie, Buford, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Zac Lynn, Buford, GA; brother, Cody Lane Dickie, Atlanta, GA; paternal grandparents, Lane and Mary Ann Dickie, Alto, GA; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Clay was born August 18, 1997 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 2016 Graduate of Buford High School in Buford, GA. He was Assistant Manager for Pike Nurseries, and he attended 12 Stone Church Main Campus in Lawrenceville, GA. Clay loved fishing, hunting, loved the lake, and boating in the Florida Keys. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Buford, with Pastor Stephen Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. Mr. Dickie will lie in state at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st at the church.
