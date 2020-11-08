Woodstock, GA Mr. Claud H. Mauldin, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Thursday,

November 5, 2020. Mr. Mauldin was born April 8, 1933 in Gwinnett

County to the late William Robert and Ester Mauldin. He was preceded

in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty Jo Bramblett Mauldin; 3 sisters

and 6 brothers. Claud was a Gwinnett County native and worked as the

Maintenance Supervisor for Georgetown of Atlanta Condominiums for

over 35 years. He was a member of several local churches through the

years as well. Known well for his racing, he was also a member of the

Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame Association.

Survivors include children, Robin Mauldin & Renee of Macon; Joey

Dean Mauldin of Monroe; Joanna Mauldin Reese and Scott of

Woodstock; Sister in Law Jeannette Bramblett of Clover, SC.;

Grandchildren, Nathan Mauldin & Sally of Macon; Lisa Mauldin

Mitchell & Brandon of Macon; Tonya Mauldin of Buford, GA; Joey

Mauldin & Amy of Monroe, GA; Cara Bello of Decatur, GA; Bronco

Reese of Woodstock, GA. 8 Great Grandchildren.

Because of the current pandemic our family will not be having a

gathering at this time. It is possible that we may have a

memorial service in his honor at some time in the future. The

family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made

to the Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame (GARHOFA), PO

BOX 491, Kennesaw, GA 30156 www.garhofa.org

