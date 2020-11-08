Woodstock, GA Mr. Claud H. Mauldin, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Thursday,
November 5, 2020. Mr. Mauldin was born April 8, 1933 in Gwinnett
County to the late William Robert and Ester Mauldin. He was preceded
in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty Jo Bramblett Mauldin; 3 sisters
and 6 brothers. Claud was a Gwinnett County native and worked as the
Maintenance Supervisor for Georgetown of Atlanta Condominiums for
over 35 years. He was a member of several local churches through the
years as well. Known well for his racing, he was also a member of the
Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame Association.
Survivors include children, Robin Mauldin & Renee of Macon; Joey
Dean Mauldin of Monroe; Joanna Mauldin Reese and Scott of
Woodstock; Sister in Law Jeannette Bramblett of Clover, SC.;
Grandchildren, Nathan Mauldin & Sally of Macon; Lisa Mauldin
Mitchell & Brandon of Macon; Tonya Mauldin of Buford, GA; Joey
Mauldin & Amy of Monroe, GA; Cara Bello of Decatur, GA; Bronco
Reese of Woodstock, GA. 8 Great Grandchildren.
Because of the current pandemic our family will not be having a
gathering at this time. It is possible that we may have a
memorial service in his honor at some time in the future. The
family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made
to the Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame (GARHOFA), PO
BOX 491, Kennesaw, GA 30156 www.garhofa.org
