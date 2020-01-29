Suwanee
Cindy Johnson, age 59, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Duess and Willie Bea Ashworth; paternal grandparents, Ernest Willie and Irene Whiting Johnson. Ms. Johnson is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy Scott and Stacey Payne, Franklin, TN and Jamie and Alicia Couch Payne, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Adrian William Payne, Aidan Royce Payne, Avery Marie Payne, Addyson Grace Payne and Anna Reese Payne; father, Douglas and Cathy Johnson, Talking Rock, GA; mother Jearldeen Ashworth Greeson, Suwanee, GA; sister, Donna Sue Johnson, Suwanee, GA; aunts and uncle, Helen and Gerald Barrett, Suwanee, GA, Jean Johnson Kilgore, Hoschton, GA and Peggy and Tommy Litchfield, Lawrenceville, GA; uncle and aunt, Calvin and Annette Ashworth, Commerce, GA; and numerous cousins. Ms. Johnson was born January 31, 1960 in Duluth, GA. She was a 1978 graduate of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA. She had been a buyer for the Meggitt Co. She enjoyed bowling and pool. Ms. Johnson's children and grandchildren was her world. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and host of friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Roland Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cat Rangers Rescue, 289 West Shadburn Avenue, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Cindy Johnson.
