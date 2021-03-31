Lawrenceville, GA Christopher L. Smith Jr "CJ" was born to Christopher L. Smith Senior and Tyreene Renee Brown on September 21, 1999 in Detroit, Michigan. He was educated in the Gwinnett County School System graduating from Discovery High School in 2016. CJ loved the arts; his favorite activities were dancing, photography, & creating Youtube videos.
Darius Tyrone Myles Jr "JR" was born to Darius Tyrone Myles Senior and Tyreene Renee Brown on September 29, 1992 in Detroit, Michigan. He was educated in the Gwinnett County School System graduating from Dacula High School in 2011. Darius enjoyed basketball, spending time with his children and being around his family. Darius was the kindest and sweetest person, to know him was to love him.
Darius (28) departed this life with his younger brother CJ (21) on March 28, 2021.
Darius leaves to mourn his mother and stepfather Tyreene and Lamart Brown, his father and step-mother Tiffany and Darius Myles Sr., 4 children, Aniyah, Jaidn, Harmony and Zakai, siblings (listed in obituary), grandfather Tyree McLean and great-grandmother Susie Bullock
Christopher leaves to mourn his parents Tyreene and Lamart Brown, his Fiance Irreale Landrum, siblings (listed in obituary), grandfather Tyree McLean, and grandmothers Sidney Smith and Susie Bullock
They both leave a hosts of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at The Venue, 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service at The Venue.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville, GA
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.