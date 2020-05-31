Christopher Miles
Sugar Hill, GA
Christopher Steven Miles
Christopher Steven Miles
2/25/2001 - 5/25/2020

It is great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Son, Christopher Steven Miles of Sugar Hill, Georgia, on May 25th, 2020 following his yearlong battle with Brain Cancer. Though taken too young at the age of 19, his memories will live deep in the people that he touched.
Christopher is remembered as a kindhearted gentle giant with a big welcoming smile. Though Christopher's massive athletic size sparked fear on the football field, his friends and family would tell you that it also provided comfort and shelter for those who loved him.
Christopher was a 2019 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Christopher was a standout athlete in football and basketball receiving many county and state accolades. Following his diagnosis with Glioblastoma brain tumor in May of 2019, Christopher went on to complete his first semester of college at Georgia Southern University while balancing his cancer treatments. Christopher said, "this is just a bump in the road, life is meant to be lived." Christopher was truly a driven young man, never letting adversity stand in his way. He was Brave and Strong.
Christopher is survived by his Mother and Father, Steven and Michele Miles, his best friend and brother, Joshua Miles, his grandparents Jim and Diane Nemeth and Beverly and John Miles as well as his many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.

I Won't Say Goodbye, by John Michael Miles
I won't say that you are gone
I wont let myself cry
I won't let your heart go
I won't tell you goodbye
I won't stop saying your name
I won't stop telling your story
I won't stop hearing your voice
I won't stop singing your glory
I won't use the past tense...
Like you are no longer here.
I won't ever forget you...
Because you will always be near.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.