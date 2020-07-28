Buford, GA Christine Johnson Thomas, 66 yrs., of Buford, GA passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 .She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Thomas and parents, Frank and Bernice Pendland Johnson. She is survived by her son, David (Tomiko) Johnson, Buford, GA; brothers, Ricky (Frances) Johnson, Buford, GA , Robert (Gwen) Johnson, Buford, GA; aunt, Bessie Mae Pendland, Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several cousins. Mrs. Thomas was born March 8, 1954 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Buford High School. She worked for Mikita Corporation in Buford, GA for a number of years. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Allen Temple United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor John Haynes and Pastor Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020

