Loganville, GA Charlotte "Charli" Banner Haggerty, age 62, passed away on July 29, 2020 from heart failure. She was born October 14, 1957 to proud parents Ines and Gail Banner in Detroit, Michigan.The youngest of four, she had a passion for life and fought hard for it through her many illnesses. Her love for God was obvious at a young age when she walked to church in her hand me down clothes and ill fitting shoes in order to receive her first bible. Whatever hardships came her way, she knew and trusted God to walk by her side and that was apparent throughout her life. She was a 1975 graduate of Towers High School and a woman of many self taught talents. In high school, she studied home economics and learned to sew. Most of the outfits she wore through high school she made herself. During the 70's disco craze, she and her brother Don entered numerous dance contests and took first place almost every time. In 1983, while working as a server at one of her three jobs, she met Buddy Haggerty. Although Buddy never tipped her during the six-week span he visited, she finally agreed to a date. Eight months later they eloped and were married by the justice of the peace in Ringgold Georgia while both sets of parents were out of town. Together they created a beautiful life. Charli's biggest dream was to be a mother, and that dream came true in 1985 and again in 1986 when her two beautiful daughters were born - Valerie Marie and Summer Ann Haggerty. No children have ever been loved or protected more. She cherished every moment with them and filled their days with learning and lessons of every kind from swimming, modeling, music and gymnastics. Weekly trips to the public library inspired a love for literature that they both still carry now into their thirties. There was plenty of bonding time that included trips to the park for play and to the mall for new "cool" outfits to wear for the first day of school. She made the girls Halloween costumes every year, and no birthday was complete without one of Charli's homemade, hand decorated cakes. Her cakes were in such demand that at one point she created a small business and supplemented the family budget with her earnings. Her talents didn't stop there though. She had a notorious love for dogs and trained her Cocker Spaniels to perform over 25 commands just by using hand signals. She purchased grooming tools and taught herself how to cut the dogs hair so well that the family vet was amazed it was not done by a professional. Her final dream came true in 2019 when her grandson Vance Wyatt Rackard was welcomed into the world. She was beside herself with joy and was able to enjoy several visits with him before her passing. Charli was often asked about her great attitude and strong faith. Her answer was always the same - that each day was a gift from God no matter what the circumstances. She treated each day as if it was her last and gave her full heart to everything she did. She loved God, she loved her children, and for some reason she loved me, her husband of 36 years. I did not deserve her. Our children and I will miss her forever. Thankfully, there are no hospitals in Heaven and there she has been ultimately healed. A funeral service will be held at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville on Saturday, September 12. 2020 at 2pm. There will also be a drop in celebration of life at the family home afterwards from 3:30pm - 5pm. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

