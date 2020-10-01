Snellville, GA Mr. Charles William "Bill" Ethridge, of Snellville, GA, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sheila D. Ethridge, they were married 54 years; son and daughter-in-law, Bernard and Leslie Ethridge, White Plains, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Maris and J.J. King, Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Breanna Ethridge, William Ethridge, Chris and Taryn Adams, Mallory King and Casey King. Bill was born in Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School. He attended Southern Poly where he obtained his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill was the owner of Perimeter Mechanical Contractors Inc., and later was an employee of Mallory and Evans Contractors and Engineers. He was a past president of the Mechanical Contractors of Atlanta, a dedicated member of Grace Atlanta Bible Church and most of all Bill loved studying the Word of God. He loved his grandchildren and will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle spirit. His favorite saying to them was "To Keep Short Accounts with The Lord." He enjoyed playing golf, playing Bridge, hunting with his buddies, working in his shop and going to all the sports and activities of his grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
