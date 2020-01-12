Snellville
Charles T. Battle
Charles Thomas Battle, also known fondly as C.T., passed away peacefully January 9, 2020. C.T. was 94 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hilda Allen Battle of Snellville GA; his daughters, Susan Feldman (Scott) and Nancy Case (Barton); grandchildren, Dale Feldman, Weston Feldman, Holly Feldman, Rebecca Case and Kimberly Bromann (Clemens). His son, Charles Allen Battle, preceded him in death. He was also blessed with a caretaker, Georgia Preston, for the last 9 years. C.T. grew up in Ellaville, GA. He attended North Georgia College and graduated in 1943. After graduation, he served as an Army medic in WW II. He then graduated with a BBA degree from UGA followed by a masters degree from Vanderbilt College. In 1953, he married Hilda Allen in Statesboro, GA. Mr. Battle worked for 30 years in the field of education. This included teaching, coaching sports, School Superintendent for Schley County as well as administrative duties with the State Department of Education. Upon retirement he was the Director of Facilities and Transportation for the state. Mr. Battle was an active member of Lilburn First Baptist Church for several decades. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and on other numerous committees. Pop will be missed by many friends and family but we know he is rejoicing with his
Savior. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 am at Lilburn First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Lilburn First Baptist Church, 285 Main Street, Lilburn, GA 30047. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 12th, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Lilburn
285 Main Street
Lilburn, GA 30047
