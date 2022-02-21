Buford, GA Charles Randolph Freeze, aged these 65 years, most recently of Buford, GA, passed on to a better place on Monday, February 14, 2022. More affectionately and infamously known as Randy, he would find a way to leave us on Valentine's Day of all days. He'd be the first to tell you he wasn't good at this death thing so he just wouldn't participate in it.
You wouldn't believe it, but Randy wrote just about every good song that came out of Motown but he'd be sure to tell you. He'd also tell you that no matter what you do in life give it your best effort; from janitor to national program director, this approach of hard work always paid off. And always will. He'd say that it isn't being the smartest guy, although he was likely that too, it was persistence that paid off. Not giving up. And focus, right Eddie?
Randy met the love of his life in junior college when a dusky hued woman stole the sight out of his good eye causing him to plow right into a Coke machine. They never got to see Elton John but Randy did get his tiny dancer in Sheila, and before long they went on to make their family together by bringing Ryan and Brett into the world.
Randy would go on to say how proud he was to have had the greatest mom to raise the best two sons one could hope for. His words, and definitely not those of this, his favorite, son who is writing. I called him Pop.
Many bitter Atlanta Falcons seasons would come and go leading up to the third quarter that shall never be spoken of again and the haunting numbers of 28-3 that just about relieved Pop of his decades long infatuation with the second most snake bit franchise in NFL history. But, hey, Pop loved a long shot and didn't have an ounce of quit in him.
Randy is survived by his sons Ryan & Brett Freeze and their mother Sheila; grandchildren, Zoie, Ace, Jax, Ava, Matthew and William; brother James and sister Mary; foster Eddie, David, Larry J., Diane and Danny.
He also leaves behind a long legacy that benefitted scores of professionals from his decades long, outspoken, and self-described stylin' and profilin' experience in the insurance and financial services space. He was nothing if not confident. Randy thought he was wrong once just to realize that he was only mistaken.
Boy he thought he was something special, and you know what? He was right. And just like that, always.
Randy will be long remembered and carried in the hearts of many for years to come. As a phrase is turned, he will be there, and when an off color remark is made Randy will appear in the smirks of many who'll remember his one of a kind blend of humor, hubris, and measure.
Here's to you Pop, you're a good man I don't care what they say about you.
Per Randy's request, no memorial services have been scheduled. He wouldn't attend his own funeral if there were one.
In lieu of flowers, please take the time to tell your loved ones how special they are to you and tell them a filthy joke.
Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.
