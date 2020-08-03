Grayson, GA Charles Robert Queen Sr., age 85, of Grayson passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born in Social Circle, GA on March 30, 1935, to the late Maggie Kelly Queen and the late James Huley Queen.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, the late Joann Bailey Queen.

He is survived by his son, Charles Queen Jr; daughters and son-in-laws, Deborah and Sam Reeves; Tammie and Lynn Durden. His grandchildren: Jay (Danielle) Reeves, Dana (Danny) Geike; Jerry Durden, Katie (Mike) Smith, Robert Queen and Brooke Queen. His great-grandchildren: Connor, Grayson, Sadie Grace, William, Dylan and Camdyn. Brother and Sister: Bob (Catherine) Queen, Marian Keesee, and Sister-in-Law Juanita Queen.

A graveside service was held July 31, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brant Callaway officiating.

