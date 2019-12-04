Lavonia, GA
Mr. Charles "Charlie" Moulder, Sr.
Mr. Charles Harrison "Charlie" Moulder, Sr., age 85, of Canon, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at AnMed Health in Anderson.
Born June 14, 1934, in Suwanee, he was the son of the late Roy Austin Moulder, Sr. and Doshea Frady Moulder. He was a veteran of the US Navy, where he served during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was the owner and operator of Units Unlimited, a heavy truck repair and salvage yard. He was a member the National Hot Rod Association. Mr. Moulder was a member of the Lavonia First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife: Esther Cherry Moulder; children: Charles Moulder, Jr., Donna (Jay) O'Neal, and Stephanie (Allen) Singleton; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Roy Moulder, Jr. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
The memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with Dr. Larry Finger officiating. Mr. Moulder will be cremated in accordance with his request. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the service. Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to the Lavonia First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 47, Lavonia, GA 30553.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
