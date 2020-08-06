Lawrenceville, GA Charles L. Mull age 81 of Lawrenceville GA; passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mr. Mull owned & operated Gwinnett Iron & Steel Inc. in Lawrenceville for over 35 years. He was a US Navy Veteran where he received the Battle Efficiency award in 1959, in his past time he enjoyed playing golf. Mr. Mull was preceded in death by his parents Luther & Clara Dunn Mull, wife Barbara Clark Mull, son Timothy Mull, and other brothers & sisters. He is survived by his loving family, sons & daughter-in-law Phillip & Shalece Mull, & Jeff Mull, grandchildren Jason & Stephanie Mull, Kyle Mull, Jordan & Chris Weeks, Kailyn Mull, Ryan & Whitney Mull, Nicolas & Meredith Mull, & Faith Mull & FianceGage Murray, great-grandchildren Auden Weeks, & Jaxson Mull,brother & sister-in-law Thomas & Shirley Mull. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Byrd & Flanigan Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA; with Rev Earl Partain officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville with Navy Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. Byrd&Flanigan.com

