Charles Erin Gunter

Dacula, GA (Chuck) Erin Gunter, beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) Minor Gunter, passed away at age 79 on August 9, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Erin and Elaine Gunter and sister Geneva.

Chuck was born on February 27, 1941 in Mississippi. His father served in WWII and survived the Battle of the Bulge. Chuck spent his teen years in Las Vegas, NV, earning a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada, Reno.

After graduating, he joined the United States Army, attending Officer Candidate School at Fort Lee in Prince George, VA. It was during his training that he met his future wife, Pat, with whom he fell in love. Following a short two-week stint in Viet Nam, Chuck was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. His proposal of marriage to Pat was accepted, and the two embarked on a fifty-two year marriage that began in northern California, included 38 years in Maryland, and their final 10 years in Dacula, Georgia. Together they raised 3 children, and spoiled 9 grandchildren, along with beloved dogs Bruno, Bugsy, and Molly.

Chuck joined the Chesapeake and Potomac (C&P) telephone company while in California, and stayed with the phone company, later Bell Atlantic in Silver Spring, MD as a systems analyst until his retirement in 1999. Chuck joined his wife's Catholic faith in 1998 and the two were active members of Saint Alphonses Church in Woodstock, MD, often volunteering for festivals and fundraisers. Chuck greatly enjoyed his membership and work with the Knights of Columbus, was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Council and holding many positions including that of Grand Knight.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat) Gunter (Dacula, GA) his three children and spouses, Melinda and Richard Gunter (Sugar Hill, GA), Jennifer and Brian King (Decatur, GA), and David and Jessica Gunter (Monroe, GA) ; and his much loved grandchildren, Zachary Gunter, Bella Gunter, Katie Gunter, Ethan Gunter, Chance Gunter, Adelaide King, Maxine King, Oliver King, and Julius King. He is also survived by his brother Joel Gunter.

Chuck has donated his body to science and a service is not planned at this time.

