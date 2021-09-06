Charles "Chuck" Douglas Anglin

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Crooked Creek near Norcross.
* From early this morning until further notice.
* At 1:02 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding is expected to occur shortly.
* Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the
natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream and
downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia...
Northeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
* Until 600 AM EDT Wednesday.
* At 1147 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marietta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna,
Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Berkeley Lake, Fair
Oaks, Mountain Park, Mount Bethel, Brookwood, Sandy Plains, White
Water Park, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Buford Dam-Lake Lanier
Parks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Braselton, GA, GA Retired Eastern Airline Captain, Charles (Chuck) Douglas Anglin passed away on September 3, 2021 at the age of 83. He was a resident of Jackson County. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Anglin King and parents J.L. and Addie Palmer Anglin. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Hilda White Anglin, son Gregory Scott Anglin (Evangeline) Gainesville, GA., two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition, he has one brother Marvin Anglin (Ellen) of Dahlonega, and two sisters Joyce Ann Dalton (Harvey) Demorest, Shirley Anglin Head Dahlonega, three sisters-in-law and one brother in law.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church, Buford GA. He was a mason with the Buford Masonic Lodge 292 F.A.M. and sang with the Silvertone Choir at Buford First Baptist Church. He was a member of a Monday night Bible study group in Buford.
A celebration of Charles's life will be held on Saturday September 11th, at 1PM in the chapel of Flanigan's Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia. The family will receive visitors from 11:00-1:00 prior to celebration. The Rev. Dr. L.K. Pendleton and Rev. Len Bernat will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA. 30502
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.