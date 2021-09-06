Charles "Chuck" Douglas Anglin

Braselton, GA, GA Retired Eastern Airline Captain, Charles (Chuck) Douglas Anglin passed away on September 3, 2021 at the age of 83. He was a resident of Jackson County. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Anglin King and parents J.L. and Addie Palmer Anglin. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Hilda White Anglin, son Gregory Scott Anglin (Evangeline) Gainesville, GA., two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition, he has one brother Marvin Anglin (Ellen) of Dahlonega, and two sisters Joyce Ann Dalton (Harvey) Demorest, Shirley Anglin Head Dahlonega, three sisters-in-law and one brother in law.

Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church, Buford GA. He was a mason with the Buford Masonic Lodge 292 F.A.M. and sang with the Silvertone Choir at Buford First Baptist Church. He was a member of a Monday night Bible study group in Buford.

A celebration of Charles's life will be held on Saturday September 11th, at 1PM in the chapel of Flanigan's Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia. The family will receive visitors from 11:00-1:00 prior to celebration. The Rev. Dr. L.K. Pendleton and Rev. Len Bernat will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA. 30502

