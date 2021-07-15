Lawrenceville, GA Charles Bronce Anderson, age 79 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021. He was born Nov. 22, 1941 in Franklin, NC to parents Carl and Hazel Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobby Anderson, and infant brother Turner Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Grace Anderson; children Tim (Joy) Anderson and April (Bobby) Sass; grandchildren Robert (Kayla) Murner, Nathan Anderson, Natalie Anderson, and Anna (Jason) Sexton; greatgrandchildren Gracelyn Sexton; plus nieces, nephews, cousins, many wonderful friends, neighbors, members of "believer" Sunday School class, as well as his special friend Robert Bailey- his hunting buddy for over 40 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville chapel with a private graveside service to follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 16 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Biblical Guidance Ministry of Hebron Baptist Church at P. O. Box 279, Dacula, GA 30019, or StreetWise of Ga. at P. O. Box 657, Dacula, GA 30019.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
