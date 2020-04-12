Lawrenceville
Chad Harrison
Stewart
Chad Harrison Stewart, age 35, of Lawrenceville, GA went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Heather C. Stewart; son, Logan Harrison Stewart; mother and father, Michael W. and Sandy H. Stewart; sister, Michelle Duffy (Shaun); as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Chad was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend to all who knew him. He loved spending time with his family, but especially cherished being a dad to Logan. Chad was a generous soul and was always there for anyone who ever had a need. Chad had one of those smiles that just brightened up a room from the moment he walked in. He will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and enjoying his company. A private visitation was held for Chad's immediate family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Church either by mail or online at bethelehemchurch.us. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Chad Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
