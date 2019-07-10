Social Circle
Cecile Duncan
Cecile Mary Duncan, age 83, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Tommy Duncan, Timmy Duncan, Rusty Duncan, Barbara Lancaster, Janice Martin, and Ricky Duncan; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; brother, Fred Pruitt and sister-in-law, Dorothy Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Waymond Russell Duncan. A funeral service honoring the life of Cecile will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Roland Jackson, Rev. Radford Brownlee, and Pastor Tommy Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12th from 2pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.