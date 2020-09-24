Cecile Brown

Buford, GA Cecile Ann Brown, 84 passed away peacefully with her children by her side, Wednesday, 23 September 2020. She was a resident of Buford, GA, born 12 December 1935 in Glover, Vermont only daughter of the late Floyd Joseph Montminy and Myrtle Alice (Ticehurst) Montminy. She attended school in Barton Academy and then studied Cosmetology and Hair Design in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. She later worked in retail clothing stores once her kids had grown.

Her interests were many: the love of animals; drawing and painting; volunteering at Junction, Inc. (Drug & Alcohol Abuse Treatment Program) in Westminster, MD in the seventies which included taking a young man into our home for rehab; watching horse racing; volunteering with the Middlesex, VA Lions and Women's Red Hats Society and knitting later in life. Originally from New England, she was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, lived on the banks of the Chesapeake Bay (before kids) where she developed a passion for fresh-caught blue crabs and oysters. She was a loving and devoted Mom of two and grandmother of two with a silly and fun side. Cecile has extended families in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and Washington state.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Richard Clayton Brown; brothers: Ralph, Forrest, Bruce and Joseph Montminy of Glover, VT. She is survived by daughter Beth Ellen Brown of Hayes, VA; son Craig Richard Brown of Buford, GA with wife Jennifer Susan (Bell) Brown and grandchildren Emma Sharlene Brown and Ethan Philip Brown; eldest brother Roy Montminy of Glover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Sunday, 27 September 2020 in the Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens funeral home located in Buford, GA. The family can receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society and the Wounded Warrior Project of which Mrs. Brown contributed: www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. "It's not about the war; it's about the warrior."

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Cecile at hamiltonmillchapel.com