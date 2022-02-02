...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Clayton,
Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton and
Union. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Towns and White. In northwest
Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon,
Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of to two inches with locally
higher amounts are possible on near saturated grounds and
complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on
creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Dacula, GA Cecil Weyman Dunahoo, Sr., age , passed away February 1, 2022. Mr. Dunahoo was a Korea War Vet and a faithful member of New Covenant Baptist Church and a proud member of CWA pioneer 35years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 5, 2022 at 11am in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife; Delores Lites Dunahoo; children; Cecil W. Dunahoo, Jr., Stanley, Dave, and Don Dunahoo; 11 grandchilren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Dunahoo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
