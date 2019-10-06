Loganville
Cathy Williamson (Snyder)
Cathy Snyder Williamson, age 69 of Loganville, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1950 to the late Lowell Snyder and the late Virginia Hopkins Synder.
Surviving members of her family are her husband, Dennis Williamson of Loganville; daughters, Kimberly Miller-Hall of Lawrenceville, Kiki Shelton of Grayson; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jenny Williamson of Grayson; brother, James Snyder of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Cassey Moe, Christopher Miller, Catherine Hall, Brooke Henderson, Bree Henderson, Destiny Shelton, Devinee Shelton, Sarah Shelton, Brayden Williamson; great grandchildren, Kaydin, Konner, Kylee, Jayce, and Kingston.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at The Praise Center with the Rev. Gary Scroggs officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.
