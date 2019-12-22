Sugar Hill, GA
Carolyn Summerour (Martin)
Carolyn Martin Summerour, age 87, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, L. C. Summerour; parents, Ernest and Mae Haney Martin; and brother-in-law, Jacky Wood. She is survived by her daughters, Shann and Randy Walker, Sugar Hill, GA, Sherry Summerour and Becky Jarrard, Lula, GA; sister, Dot Martin Wood, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Chris Walker, Sugar Hill, GA, Matthew Walker, Sugar Hill, GA; great-grandchild, Adalynn Walker; nephew, Marty and Sandy King Wood, Buford, GA; beloved best friend, Lejar Brooks, Buford, GA; and several cousins. Mrs. Summerour was born Feb 17, 1932 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Buford High School, and she attended Sugar Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Summerour requested that there be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Gwinnett Cooperative Program in Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Carolyn M. Summerour.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Summerour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.