Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Woodrow E. Pealock; parents, Jimmy and Marzee Boggs Skelton; and brother, Chuckie Skelton. Mrs. Pealock is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Brian W. Pealock, Buford, GA and Todd A. and Staci Pealock, Clarkesville, GA; grandchildren, Ansley and Jared Green, Demorest, GA, Andrew and Mikaela Pealock, Cleveland, TN; great grandchildren, Abigail Greene and Zella Pealock; brother and sister-in-law, James Michael "Mickey" and Betty Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA; niece, Holly (Jason) McCollum, Blairsville, GA; nephews, Bart (Juli) Skelton, Cleveland, GA, Kerry (Shannon) Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA; three great nieces; two great nephews; and special family friend, Karen Wigley. Mrs. Pealock was born on July 23, 1932 in Braselton, GA. She was a 1949 graduate of Buford High School, and was retired from Moreno Press with over forty years of service as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Pealock was a member of Buford Church of God, where she served as Sunday School superintendent for many years. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with Rev. Staci Pealock and Pastor Bob Petty officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Some families have been kept apart by coronavirus. These families are still waiting to meet
- Statue of Robert E. Lee gets a makeover with Pride Flag and 'BLM' sign
- Birds aren't all singing the same song. They have dialects, too
- Woman becomes first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point
Articles
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- Collins Hill High School principal apologizes for racist, 'offensive' photograph in yearbook
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will not offer face-to-face summer school for K-8 students in July
- Longest serving school board member in Georgia, Louise Radloff, likely ousted from Gwinnett Board of Education seat
- Buford City Schools confirms August start date, in-person instruction for 2020-21 school year
- Two dead, one injured after driver of pickup truck intentionally hits pedestrians, Gwinnett police say
- Lawrenceville man arrested for trafficking meth, trying to run over Walton County Sheriff's Deputy
- Johns Creek has asked its police chief to 'take some time away' amid backlash over Facebook comments
- Gwinnett distributing $20 million in COVID-19 relief loans, grants to local businesses
- GWINNETT JUDICIAL RACES: Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader faces run-off in re-election bid
Images
Videos
Find a local business
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.