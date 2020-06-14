Pealock.jpg

Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Woodrow E. Pealock; parents, Jimmy and Marzee Boggs Skelton; and brother, Chuckie Skelton. Mrs. Pealock is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Brian W. Pealock, Buford, GA and Todd A. and Staci Pealock, Clarkesville, GA; grandchildren, Ansley and Jared Green, Demorest, GA, Andrew and Mikaela Pealock, Cleveland, TN; great grandchildren, Abigail Greene and Zella Pealock; brother and sister-in-law, James Michael "Mickey" and Betty Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA; niece, Holly (Jason) McCollum, Blairsville, GA; nephews, Bart (Juli) Skelton, Cleveland, GA, Kerry (Shannon) Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA; three great nieces; two great nephews; and special family friend, Karen Wigley. Mrs. Pealock was born on July 23, 1932 in Braselton, GA. She was a 1949 graduate of Buford High School, and was retired from Moreno Press with over forty years of service as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Pealock was a member of Buford Church of God, where she served as Sunday School superintendent for many years. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with Rev. Staci Pealock and Pastor Bob Petty officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Pealock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.