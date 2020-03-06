Winder, GA
Mrs. Carolyn P.
Murphy
 Mrs. James T. (Carolyn) Murphy, age 92, of Winder, Georgia passed away March 4, 2020. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Carter Funeral Home
265 Highway 211 NW PO Box 934
Winder, GA 30680
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Carter Funeral Home
265 Highway 211 NW PO Box 934
Winder, GA 30680
