Havana, FL formerly of Buford, GA Carolyn M. Cain, age 76, of Havana, FL, formerly of Dacula, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Snyder; parents, Charles M. Cain and Virginia Cravens Cain; grandparents, Carl and Girlie Daniel Cain; brother, Charles M. Cain, Jr; and uncle and aunt, Bernice and Eunice Cain. Mrs. Cain is survived by stepsons, Jerry Snyder, Jr and Freddie Layman; stepdaughters, Cecilia Snyder and Mary Lou Layman; sisters, Charmane Stevenson, Knoxville, TN and Sylvia Eder, Snellville, GA; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Cain was born on January 21, 1944 in Barnstable, MA. She was a graduate of Leon High School, and was retired from the State Government of Florida. Mrs. Cain was a member of Duncans Creek Congregational Church in Buford, GA and United Church in Tallahassee, FL. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Melwood Cemetery in Decatur, GA with Dr. James Dee Dillin officiating.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.