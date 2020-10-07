Havana, FL formerly of Buford, GA Carolyn M. Cain, age 76, of Havana, FL, formerly of Dacula, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Snyder; parents, Charles M. Cain and Virginia Cravens Cain; grandparents, Carl and Girlie Daniel Cain; brother, Charles M. Cain, Jr; and uncle and aunt, Bernice and Eunice Cain. Mrs. Cain is survived by stepsons, Jerry Snyder, Jr and Freddie Layman; stepdaughters, Cecilia Snyder and Mary Lou Layman; sisters, Charmane Stevenson, Knoxville, TN and Sylvia Eder, Snellville, GA; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Cain was born on January 21, 1944 in Barnstable, MA. She was a graduate of Leon High School, and was retired from the State Government of Florida. Mrs. Cain was a member of Duncans Creek Congregational Church in Buford, GA and United Church in Tallahassee, FL. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Melwood Cemetery in Decatur, GA with Dr. James Dee Dillin officiating.

