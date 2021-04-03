Peachtree Corners, GA We regret to announce the passing of Carolyn Brody (Goldstein), 88, of Peachtree Corners, GA. Carolyn passed away peacefully with family at her side, due to complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
Carolyn was predeceased by her sister Avis. She is survived by her husband Aaron, her brother Harold, 3 sons Stephen, Glen, Robyn, their spouses Susan and Sharon, plus 6 grandchildren Michelle, Derek, Camryn, Skyler, Natalia and Pierce. Carolyn was born on February 25, 1933 in Catskills, NY and lived in New England, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
She was a devoted wife to Aaron and mother to her 3 sons and her greatest pride are her 6 grandchildren. She worked at various colleges in admissions and financial aid. One of her memorable achievements included spearheading a bill with the then Governor of Georgia and future US President that required schools in Georgia to provide Special Education classes for Dyslexia and another was typing her husband's PhD Thesis on a manual typewriter. Carolyn attended thousands of her son's and grandchildren's athletic and extracurricular events. She was an extraordinary cook with a volumes of recipes and her favorite family meals were shrimp curry and lasagna as well as a variety of Chinese food dishes. She was an accomplished artist that displayed her works at local arts festivals.
Graveside services were held April 5 at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Fund or the Aaron and Carolyn Brody Distinguished Lecture in Food Packaging endowment at Michigan State University. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
