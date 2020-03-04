Lawrenceville, GA
Carolyn Rose Bailey
 Carolyn R. Bailey, age 76 of Lawrenceville, died 28, February 2020. She is survived be her two children; son, David Philip Haskins Jr. and daughter, April Green; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Doug Roddy; grandson, Bailey Green; many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a member of Gwinnett Community Church and she also enjoyed reading, church activities as well as spending time with her family.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30078.
The family ask that donations may be made in honor of Carolyn to The American Cancer Society at www.donate3@cancer.org
