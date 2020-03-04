Carolyn R. Bailey, age 76 of Lawrenceville, died 28, February 2020. She is survived be her two children; son, David Philip Haskins Jr. and daughter, April Green; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Doug Roddy; grandson, Bailey Green; many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a member of Gwinnett Community Church and she also enjoyed reading, church activities as well as spending time with her family.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30078.
The family ask that donations may be made in honor of Carolyn to The American Cancer Society at www.donate3@cancer.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.