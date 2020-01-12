Dacula
Caroline McDaniel (Castleberry)
I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Caroline McDaniel, 82, Dacula, Ga, peacefully left us to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Caroline was born March 9, 1937, Redan, GA, to Harold & Dean Castleberry. She grew up along with her 4 siblings in the Kirkwood area. She graduated from Murphy HS in 55. Married her first husband, Ken Exum, Sr. and had two children, Ken Exum, Jr. and Alesia Exum. Later married Charles Mac' McDaniel and enjoyed her life of semi-retirement. Living her entire life in the Atlanta area, Caroline worked in the medical field and accounting. Since her full retirement at 62, Caroline loved life focusing on her church and volunteering (eg Eastside Medical, Lawrenceville Baptist Clothing Mission, Sr Olympic Games). She was a competitive bridge player and enjoyed playing other various card games, as well as bowling, walking and spending time with her children, family and friends. She especially loved baking. Caroline had a knack for making everyone feel special and never met a stranger. She will be truly missed. Caroline is survived by daughter, Alesia Exum, Brooklyn, NY, son, Ken Exum, Jr., Atlanta, sister, Paula Ziggenfuss, Lawrenceville, brother, Jerry Castleberry, Maine, sister-in- laws, Johnnie Hooper, Westminster, MD and Barbara Castleberry, Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Caroline's life will be held: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 3pm at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, 165 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th from 1:30 - 3 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made through Lawrenceville First Baptist Church to the Lawrenceville First Baptist Church Clothing Mission and Lawrenceville Co-op' in memory of Caroline McDaniel or to send assorted live plants where the family can replant in Caroline's memory. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Caroline McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
