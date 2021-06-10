Carol Trimble Collier

Buford, GA Carol Ann (Trimble) Collier, 84, of Buford, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2021. Carol retired from the Gwinnett County Public Library and spent time enjoying grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and reading. Carol also enjoyed playing bridge with a close group of friends who met regularly for over 40 years. Carol was born Carol Ann Trimble in Middletown, Ohio, on April 17, 1937, to Maurice and Alma Trimble. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, in memory of Carol. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James. R. Collier, her sister, Alice Jean Price of Tucson, Arizona, son Keith (Gail) Collier, and daughters Paula (Spencer) Smith, and Sue Ann (Gregory) Criswell, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Alma G. (Fugate) Trimble and sister, Frances Trimble Fraley. The family will receive friends at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 29, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm. A private graveside ceremony with family at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens will follow. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Carol Collier will be held at a later date. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Carol at hamiltonmillchapel.com
