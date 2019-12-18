Buford, GA
Carol Lee Peebles
Carol Lee Peebles, age 80, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Slusher; granddaughter, Brandi Burley; and sister, Patricia Jensen. Mrs. Peebles is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Bobby "Jan" Peebles, Buford, GA; children, Vicki and Tim Burley, Marietta, GA, Michael and Thuong Wagner, Lawrenceville, GA, Lori and George Kritikos, Brooklyn, NY, Kelly Dembicky and husband, Mark, Ontario, Canada, Jeff Peebles, Lawrenceville, GA and Michael Peebles, Middletown, OH; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Albert, Wilbur, NE, Shirley and Calvin Peterson, Lincoln, NE, Karen Sherwood, Omaha, NE, Joan Richards, Centennial, CO and Barbara and Tom Anderson, Lincoln, NE; brother and sister-in-law, David and Karen Slusher, Beatrice, NE; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joy and Jack Barnes, Braselton, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sonya Peebles, Sugar Hill, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Peebles was born March 30, 1939 in Cortland, NE. She was a 1957 graduate of Cortland High School in Cortland, NE. She was retired from Pfizer Company after thirty years of service and she also worked as a key punch operator for the State of Nebraska. At her request, there will be no remembrance service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation in memory of Carol Lee Peebles.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Peebles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.